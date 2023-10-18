L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology closed today at ₹4353.95, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹4615.45

On the last day, L&T Technology's stock opened at ₹4706.05 and closed at ₹4689.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4731.15, while the lowest was ₹4606. The company's market capitalization is ₹48869.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4859.75, while the 52-week low is ₹3218. The BSE volume for the day was 4700 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed today at ₹4353.95, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹4615.45 L&T Technology stock closed at ₹4353.95 today, with a percent change of -5.67%. The net change in the stock price was -261.5, as it decreased from yesterday's closing price of ₹4615.45.

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 813.3 -2.95 -0.36 829.0 355.5 78367.78 Indus Towers 187.95 -4.0 -2.08 205.9 135.2 50651.34 L&T Technology Services 4353.95 -261.5 -5.67 4859.75 3218.0 45948.18 Godrej Properties 1672.5 -34.5 -2.02 1768.8 1005.7 46499.09 Oberoi Realty 1127.3 -7.8 -0.69 1206.0 790.05 40988.88

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today is ₹4345, while the high price is ₹4523.15.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4529.65 as against previous close of 4629.8 L&T Technology Services, currently trading at a spot price of ₹4349.75, has a bid price of ₹4364.0 and an offer price of ₹4365.9. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is 800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 897,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of L&T Technology Services Ltd stock was ₹3,215.85, while the 52-week high price was ₹4,858.60.

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The stock price of L&T Technology has decreased by 1.41% or ₹66.05. The current price of the stock is ₹4623.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.0 (-84.99%) & ₹12.5 (-89.2%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹82.3 (+269.89%) & ₹36.4 (+190.04%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 816.25 -0.7 -0.09 829.0 355.5 78652.03 Indus Towers 192.05 3.5 1.86 205.9 135.2 51756.26 L&T Technology Services 4623.0 -66.05 -1.41 4859.75 3218.0 48787.52 Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹4623, which represents a decrease of 1.41% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -66.05, indicating a downward movement. Click here for L&T Technology Shareholdings

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4529.65 as against previous close of 4629.8 L&T Technology, a leading technology solutions provider, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹4613.45. The bid price and offer price are ₹4385.65 and ₹4386.9 respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 200 shares each. The stock has an open interest of 893,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The L&T Technology Services stock had a low price of ₹4606 and a high price of ₹4731.15 for the current day.

L&T Technology Services declines over 5% as firm cuts revenue guidance for FY24 https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/lt-technology-services-declines-over-5-as-firm-cuts-revenue-guidance-for-fy24-11697614274352.html

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is ₹4623. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.05, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹66.05. Click here for L&T Technology Key Metrics

L&T Technology share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4737.31 10 Days 4683.58 20 Days 4675.56 50 Days 4515.11 100 Days 4225.64 300 Days 3908.02

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.5 (-82.4%) & ₹14.6 (-87.39%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹67.0 (+201.12%) & ₹130.3 (+190.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock for the day is ₹4606, while the high price is ₹4731.15.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is at ₹4623 with a percent change of -1.41. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.41%. The net change is -66.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹66.05. Click here for L&T Technology Board Meetings

L&T Technology Live Updates L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES More Information

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4529.65 as against previous close of 4629.8 L&T Technology is currently trading at a spot price of 4613.45. The bid price stands at 4375.05, while the offer price is 4376.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest for L&T Technology is at 869400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 816.25 -0.7 -0.09 829.0 355.5 78652.03 Indus Towers 192.05 3.5 1.86 205.9 135.2 51756.26 L&T Technology Services 4623.0 -66.05 -1.41 4859.75 3218.0 48787.52 Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4623, which is a decrease of 1.41%. The net change is -66.05, indicating a decrease in value.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4606, while the high price reached was ₹4731.15.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹34.5 (-80.09%) & ₹5.2 (-86.46%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹78.25 (+251.69%) & ₹140.35 (+212.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 1 1 2 2 Hold 6 6 5 5 Sell 8 8 8 8 Strong Sell 7 7 7 7

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4623 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -66.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.41% and a decrease of ₹66.05.

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 816.25 -0.7 -0.09 829.0 355.5 78652.03 Indus Towers 192.05 3.5 1.86 205.9 135.2 51756.26 L&T Technology Services 4623.0 -66.05 -1.41 4859.75 3218.0 48787.52 Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4529.65 as against previous close of 4629.8 L&T Technology, currently trading at a spot price of 4613.45, has a bid price of 4415.0 and an offer price of 4417.2. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest for L&T Technology stands at 807,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price for L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4606, while the high price reached ₹4731.15.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4623 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -66.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹50.75 (-70.71%) & ₹6.1 (-84.11%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.55 (+132.85%) & ₹51.6 (+131.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 816.25 -0.7 -0.09 829.0 355.5 78652.03 Indus Towers 192.05 3.5 1.86 205.9 135.2 51756.26 L&T Technology Services 4623.0 -66.05 -1.41 4859.75 3218.0 48787.52 Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹4623, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -66.05. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.41% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net decrease of ₹66.05.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price for L&T Technology Services stock is ₹4731.15 and the low price is ₹4606.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4529.65 as against previous close of 4629.8 L&T Technology is currently trading at a spot price of 4613.45. The bid price is 4468.5 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 4471.95 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 767,000, indicating the number of open positions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology Live Updates L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES More Information

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4623, with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -66.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% and the price has decreased by ₹66.05.

L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.56% 3 Months 14.04% 6 Months 33.71% YTD 25.24% 1 Year 28.64%

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current stock price of L&T Technology is ₹4623, representing a decrease of 1.41% or a net change of -66.05.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4689.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 4700. The closing price for the stock was ₹4689.05.