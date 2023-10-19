L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares decline in trading today

On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹4500.05 and closed at ₹4615.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4523.15 and a low of ₹4345. The company's market capitalization is ₹45,934.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4859.75 and the 52-week low is ₹3218. The BSE volume for L&T Technology Services was 50,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4295, which represents a decrease of 1.35%. The net change is -58.95, indicating a decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|3 Months
|7.04%
|6 Months
|26.74%
|YTD
|18.19%
|1 Year
|18.46%
The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹4353.95. There has been a percent change of -5.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -261.5, suggesting a significant drop in value.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,737. The closing price of the shares was ₹4615.45.
