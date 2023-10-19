Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 4353.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4295 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology

On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 4500.05 and closed at 4615.45. The stock reached a high of 4523.15 and a low of 4345. The company's market capitalization is 45,934.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4859.75 and the 52-week low is 3218. The BSE volume for L&T Technology Services was 50,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST L&T Technology Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4295, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹4353.95

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4295, which represents a decrease of 1.35%. The net change is -58.95, indicating a decline in the stock value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.42%
3 Months7.04%
6 Months26.74%
YTD18.19%
1 Year18.46%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4353.95, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹4615.45

The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock is priced at 4353.95. There has been a percent change of -5.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -261.5, suggesting a significant drop in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4615.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,737. The closing price of the shares was 4615.45.

