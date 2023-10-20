L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹4343.75 and closed at ₹4353.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4375 and a low of ₹4275.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,213.36 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹4859.75 and a 52-week low of ₹3218. The BSE volume for the day was 19,053 shares.
The current day's high price of L&T Technology Services stock is ₹4374.1, while the low price is ₹4320.
As of the current data, the stock price of L&T Technology is ₹4349.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.25, which means the stock has lost 17.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|9.93%
|6 Months
|30.0%
|YTD
|18.56%
|1 Year
|24.96%
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,053. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,353.95.
