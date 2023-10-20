Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 4366.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4349.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology

On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at 4343.75 and closed at 4353.95. The stock reached a high of 4375 and a low of 4275.05. The market capitalization of the company is 46,213.36 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 4859.75 and a 52-week low of 3218. The BSE volume for the day was 19,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of L&T Technology Services stock is 4374.1, while the low price is 4320.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4349.3, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹4366.55

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T Technology is 4349.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.25, which means the stock has lost 17.25 points.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST L&T Technology Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.63%
3 Months9.93%
6 Months30.0%
YTD18.56%
1 Year24.96%
20 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4359.05, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4366.55

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4359.05. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4353.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,053. The closing price for the shares was 4,353.95.

