Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 5389.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5410 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of L&T Technology opened at 5496.95 and closed at 5389.2. The stock had a high of 5496.95 and a low of 5384.65. The market capitalization of L&T Technology is currently at 57206.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3218. The stock had a trading volume of 5632 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of L&T Technology Services stock is 5384.65 and the high price is 5496.95.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5389.2

The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is 5410, with a percent change of 0.39. This means that the stock has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 20.8, indicating that the stock has increased by 20.8.

Click here for L&T Technology Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5389.2

The current stock price of L&T Technology is 5410. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties2302.95-39.95-1.712356.851005.764026.95
Indus Towers215.5-4.85-2.2229.8135.258075.89
L&T Technology Services5410.020.80.395567.853218.057092.9
Oberoi Realty1500.1-18.35-1.211586.15790.0554543.97
Rail Vikas Nigam320.7529.1510.0292.456.1566877.02
22 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST L&T Technology January futures opened at 5449.0 as against previous close of 5410.35

L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 5416.15. The bid price is 5429.05, indicating the maximum price that buyers are willing to pay. On the other hand, the offer price is 5442.15, representing the minimum price at which sellers are willing to sell. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200, suggesting that there is an equal number of buyers and sellers in the market. The open interest stands at 567,600, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 5384.65 and the high price was 5496.95.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5389.2

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 5410, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 20.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the net change in price is 20.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST L&T Technology Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months13.95%
6 Months33.28%
YTD2.51%
1 Year58.58%
22 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5389.2

The current price of L&T Technology stock is 5410. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 20.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 20.8 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5389.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T Technology shares on the BSE was 5632 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5389.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.