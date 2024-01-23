Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 5389.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5410 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 5496.95 and closed at 5389.2. The stock had a high of 5496.95 and a low of 5384.65. The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services is 57206.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3218. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5632.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5389.2 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T Technology had a trading volume of 5632 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5389.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.