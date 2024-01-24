Hello User
L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 5415.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5359.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 5435 and closed at 5415.5. The stock had a high of 5468.75 and a low of 5313. The market capitalization of the company is 56674.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3218. There were 4727 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5415.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T Technology shares on the BSE was 4727 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5415.5.

