Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Sees Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 5498.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5467 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at 5311.95, reached a high of 5508.8, and a low of 5304.05. The closing price was 5362. The market capitalization is 58149.11 crore. The 52-week high is 5567.85, and the 52-week low is 3218. The BSE volume for the day was 11257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5467, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5498.7

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 5467 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -31.7, indicating a decrease of 31.7.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5362 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,257. The closing price for the stock was 5362.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.