L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Sees Negative Trading Trend

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹5311.95, reached a high of ₹5508.8, and a low of ₹5304.05. The closing price was ₹5362. The market capitalization is ₹58149.11 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5567.85, and the 52-week low is ₹3218. The BSE volume for the day was 11257 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹5467 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.58% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -31.7, indicating a decrease of ₹31.7.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,257. The closing price for the stock was ₹5362.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!