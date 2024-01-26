Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 5498.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5392.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T Technology Services was 5530.3, the close price was 5498.7, the high was 5530.3, and the low was 5333.7. The market capitalization of the company is 57023.39 crore. The 52-week high is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3218. The BSE volume for the day was 4004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5392.25, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹5498.7

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 5392.25. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -106.45, indicating a decrease of 106.45.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5498.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T Technology stood at 4004 shares, with a closing price of 5498.7.

