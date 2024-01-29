Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 5498.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5392.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 5530.3 and closed at 5498.7. The stock had a high of 5530.3 and a low of 5333.7. The market capitalization of L&T Technology is 57023.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3223.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 4004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology closed at ₹5498.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4004. The closing price for the shares was 5498.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!