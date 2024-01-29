L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹5530.3 and closed at ₹5498.7. The stock had a high of ₹5530.3 and a low of ₹5333.7. The market capitalization of L&T Technology is ₹57023.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5567.85 and the 52-week low is ₹3223.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 4004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology closed at ₹5498.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4004. The closing price for the shares was ₹5498.7.