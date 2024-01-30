Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
L&T Technology stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 5384 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5443 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services had an opening price of 5385.1 and a closing price of 5384. The stock had a high of 5456.85 and a low of 5364.8. The market capitalization of the company is 57560.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85 and the 52-week low is 3223.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 3496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 5443.15, while the high price was 5509.95.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST L&T Technology Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST L&T Technology January futures opened at 5521.85 as against previous close of 5480.3

L&T Technology Services, currently trading at a spot price of 5437.65, has a bid price of 5507.7 and an offer price of 5512.3. The offer quantity stands at 200, while the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 572,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹5443, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹5384

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 5443. There has been a 1.1% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 59, suggesting that the stock has risen by 59 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.94%
3 Months15.93%
6 Months34.72%
YTD3.48%
1 Year64.96%
30 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5443, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹5384

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T Technology is 5443. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 59.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5384 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, there were 3,496 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,384.

