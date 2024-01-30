L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Sees Positive Trading Day

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services had an opening price of ₹5385.1 and a closing price of ₹5384. The stock had a high of ₹5456.85 and a low of ₹5364.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57560.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5567.85 and the 52-week low is ₹3223.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 3496 shares.
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹5443.15, while the high price was ₹5509.95.
L&T Technology Services, currently trading at a spot price of 5437.65, has a bid price of 5507.7 and an offer price of 5512.3. The offer quantity stands at 200, while the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 572,200.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹5443. There has been a 1.1% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 59, suggesting that the stock has risen by 59 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.94%
|3 Months
|15.93%
|6 Months
|34.72%
|YTD
|3.48%
|1 Year
|64.96%
Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T Technology is ₹5443. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 59.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, there were 3,496 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,384.
