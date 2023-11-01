Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock falls amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 5146.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5060 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of LTI Mindtree was 5151.05 and the close price was 5146.55. The stock reached a high of 5168 and a low of 5051.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 149,729.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 4967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5060, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹5146.55

01 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5146.55 on last trading day

