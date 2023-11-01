LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock falls amid market downturn

On the last day of trading, the open price of LTI Mindtree was ₹5151.05 and the close price was ₹5146.55. The stock reached a high of ₹5168 and a low of ₹5051.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹149,729.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 4967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5060 with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -86.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.68% and the net change is a decrease of ₹86.55.
