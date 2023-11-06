LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stock Sees Gains Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for LTI Mindtree was ₹5089.95, and the close price was ₹5021.4. The stock had a high of ₹5146 and a low of ₹5057.4. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹151,868.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,561 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5132.3, which represents a 2.21% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 110.9 points.
