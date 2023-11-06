Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stock Sees Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 5021.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5132.3 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, the open price for LTI Mindtree was 5089.95, and the close price was 5021.4. The stock had a high of 5146 and a low of 5057.4. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 151,868.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5132.3, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5021.4

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5132.3, which represents a 2.21% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 110.9 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5021.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,561. The closing price of the shares was 5,021.4.

