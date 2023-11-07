Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 5132.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5160.9 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5140.05 and closed at 5132.3. The stock had a high of 5179.9 and a low of 5111.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 152,715.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, while the 52-week low is 4120. The stock had a trading volume of 22,889 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is 5130.05 and the high price is 5180.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST LTI Mindtree November futures opened at 5158.9 as against previous close of 5159.4

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) and Mindtree are companies operating in the technology sector. LTI's spot price is currently at 5168, with a bid price of 5182.3 and an offer price of 5184.7. The offer quantity is 150, while the bid quantity is also 150. The open interest for LTI stands at 1480500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5160.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹5132.3

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5160.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 28.6, suggesting a moderate increase in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.01%
3 Months3.6%
6 Months13.99%
YTD17.97%
1 Year7.13%
07 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5160.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹5132.3

LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at 5160.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 28.6, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5132.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,889. The closing price for the stock was 5,132.3.

