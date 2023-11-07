LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5140.05 and closed at ₹5132.3. The stock had a high of ₹5179.9 and a low of ₹5111.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹152,715.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590, while the 52-week low is ₹4120. The stock had a trading volume of 22,889 shares on the BSE.
Today's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5130.05 and the high price is ₹5180.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) and Mindtree are companies operating in the technology sector. LTI's spot price is currently at 5168, with a bid price of 5182.3 and an offer price of 5184.7. The offer quantity is 150, while the bid quantity is also 150. The open interest for LTI stands at 1480500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.01%
|3 Months
|3.6%
|6 Months
|13.99%
|YTD
|17.97%
|1 Year
|7.13%
On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,889. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,132.3.
