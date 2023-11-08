LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock sees upward trend

On the last day, the open price of LTI Mindtree was ₹5130.05, and the close price was ₹5149.7. The highest price during the day was ₹5209, while the lowest price was ₹5130.05. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹153,465.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5590 and ₹4120 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9348 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for LTI Mindtree
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹126.1 (+4.3%) & ₹184.95 (+3.7%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹111.65 (-7.69%) & ₹70.85 (-10.88%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1400.6
|-3.75
|-0.27
|1672.45
|1215.45
|579342.49
|HCL Technologies
|1275.5
|1.65
|0.13
|1311.0
|1011.6
|346127.98
|LTI Mindtree
|5190.0
|3.75
|0.07
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153523.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1145.2
|-3.4
|-0.3
|1319.95
|982.95
|100767.51
|Tata Elxsi
|8280.1
|101.1
|1.24
|8210.0
|5708.1
|51565.52
LTI Mindtree November futures opened at 5215.75 as against previous close of 5197.75
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5200. The bid price is 5210.0, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 5212.6, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1483350.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5195, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5186.25
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5195. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.75.
LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5180.05, while the high price is ₹5222.85.
LTI Mindtree Live Updates
LTI MINDTREE
LTI MINDTREE
LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5213.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹5186.25
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5213.85, with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.6, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹27.6 from its previous value.
LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|3.47%
|6 Months
|12.21%
|YTD
|18.82%
|1 Year
|6.72%
LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5186.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5149.7
The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is ₹5186.25. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 36.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that LTI Mindtree stock has experienced a small upward trend.
LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5149.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9348. The closing price for the day was ₹5149.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!