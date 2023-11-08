LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock sees upward trend

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹126.1 (+4.3%) & ₹184.95 (+3.7%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹111.65 (-7.69%) & ₹70.85 (-10.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1400.6 -3.75 -0.27 1672.45 1215.45 579342.49 HCL Technologies 1275.5 1.65 0.13 1311.0 1011.6 346127.98 LTI Mindtree 5190.0 3.75 0.07 5590.0 4120.0 153523.69 Tech Mahindra 1145.2 -3.4 -0.3 1319.95 982.95 100767.51 Tata Elxsi 8280.1 101.1 1.24 8210.0 5708.1 51565.52 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree November futures opened at 5215.75 as against previous close of 5197.75 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5200. The bid price is 5210.0, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 5212.6, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1483350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5195, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5186.25 The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5195. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5180.05, while the high price is ₹5222.85.

LTI Mindtree Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5213.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹5186.25 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5213.85, with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.6, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹27.6 from its previous value.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.5% 3 Months 3.47% 6 Months 12.21% YTD 18.82% 1 Year 6.72% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5186.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5149.7 The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is ₹5186.25. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 36.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that LTI Mindtree stock has experienced a small upward trend.