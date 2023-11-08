Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock sees upward trend

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 5186.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5195 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day, the open price of LTI Mindtree was 5130.05, and the close price was 5149.7. The highest price during the day was 5209, while the lowest price was 5130.05. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 153,465.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5590 and 4120 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 126.1 (+4.3%) & 184.95 (+3.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 111.65 (-7.69%) & 70.85 (-10.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1400.6-3.75-0.271672.451215.45579342.49
HCL Technologies1275.51.650.131311.01011.6346127.98
LTI Mindtree5190.03.750.075590.04120.0153523.69
Tech Mahindra1145.2-3.4-0.31319.95982.95100767.51
Tata Elxsi8280.1101.11.248210.05708.151565.52
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST LTI Mindtree November futures opened at 5215.75 as against previous close of 5197.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5200. The bid price is 5210.0, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 5212.6, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1483350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5195, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5186.25

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5195. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.75.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5180.05, while the high price is 5222.85.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5213.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹5186.25

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5213.85, with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.6, meaning that the stock has increased by 27.6 from its previous value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months3.47%
6 Months12.21%
YTD18.82%
1 Year6.72%
08 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5186.25, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5149.7

The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5186.25. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 36.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that LTI Mindtree stock has experienced a small upward trend.

08 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5149.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9348. The closing price for the day was 5149.7.

