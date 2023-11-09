Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stocks Soar Today

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 5186.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5239.15 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5180.05 and closed at 5186.25. The highest price of the day was 5241.95, while the lowest price was 5180. The market capitalization of the company is 155030.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 5590 and 4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5239.15, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹5186.25

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5239.15. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 52.9.

09 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5186.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, there were 19,763 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 5,186.25.

