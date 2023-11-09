LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stocks Soar Today

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5180.05 and closed at ₹5186.25. The highest price of the day was ₹5241.95, while the lowest price was ₹5180. The market capitalization of the company is ₹155030.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹5590 and ₹4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.