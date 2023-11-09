LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stocks Soar Today

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5180.05 and closed at ₹5186.25. The highest price of the day was ₹5241.95, while the lowest price was ₹5180. The market capitalization of the company is ₹155030.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹5590 and ₹4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5239.15. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 52.9.
On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, there were 19,763 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹5,186.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!