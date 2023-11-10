Hello User
LTI Mindtree Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 5239.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5261.6 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5230 and closed at 5239.15. The stock reached a high of 5267.75 and a low of 5207.45. The market capitalization is currently at 155,694.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, while the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 8120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5239.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,120. The closing price for the stock was 5,239.15.

