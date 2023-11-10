LTI Mindtree Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5230 and closed at ₹5239.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5267.75 and a low of ₹5207.45. The market capitalization is currently at ₹155,694.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590, while the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 8120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
