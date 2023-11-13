LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stocks Tumble in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at a price of ₹5298.95 and closed at ₹5255.8. The stock had a high of ₹5305 and a low of ₹5250. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹155,765.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590, while the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 1270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5229.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -36. This data suggests that there has been a small decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.48%
|3 Months
|3.69%
|6 Months
|12.27%
|YTD
|20.54%
|1 Year
|8.22%
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5250.05, which represents a decrease of 0.29% in percentage change. The net change is -15.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on BSE was 1270 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹5255.8.
