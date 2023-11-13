Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stocks Tumble in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 5265.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5229.4 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at a price of 5298.95 and closed at 5255.8. The stock had a high of 5305 and a low of 5250. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 155,765.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, while the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 1270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5229.4, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5265.4

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5229.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -36. This data suggests that there has been a small decline in the stock's value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months3.69%
6 Months12.27%
YTD20.54%
1 Year8.22%
13 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5250.05, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5265.4

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5250.05, which represents a decrease of 0.29% in percentage change. The net change is -15.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5255.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on BSE was 1270 shares. The closing price of these shares was 5255.8.

