LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5174.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

On the last day of trading, the open price of LTI Mindtree was ₹5110, while the close price was ₹5155.1. The stock reached a high of ₹5205.1 and a low of ₹5075.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹150806.29 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5590 and ₹4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26095 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5174.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The closing price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5174.8, representing a 1.53% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹5096.75. The net change in the stock price was ₹78.05.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5097.4, while the high price was ₹5191.

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40000.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75 L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree are two prominent companies in the IT industry. The spot price for LTI is ₹5166.2, with a bid price of ₹5184.1 and an offer price of ₹5186.95. There is an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 1894950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5159.55, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is ₹5159.55. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 62.8 points.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹121.7 (+29.81%) & ₹80.05 (+30.06%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹52.9 (-39.72%) & ₹128.2 (-33.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5173.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently at ₹5173.5 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 76.75.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of ₹5097.4 and a high of ₹5191 on the current day.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5163.65. The bid price stands at 5180.9 with a bid quantity of 150 shares, while the offer price is 5184.2 with an offer quantity of 150 shares. The open interest for this stock is 1888350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5165.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5165.25. There has been a 1.34% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 68.5.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹120.0 (+28.0%) & ₹78.1 (+26.89%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹60.05 (-31.57%) & ₹139.65 (-27.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5164.75, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 LTI Mindtree stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5164.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 68, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for LTI Mindtree AGM

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of LTI Mindtree stock was ₹5097.4, while the high price reached ₹5191.

LTI Mindtree Live Updates LTI MINDTREE More Information

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5174.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5189.65, while the offer price is 5192.0. The bid quantity is 150, indicating a moderate interest from buyers. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 300, suggesting a higher supply of stocks. The open interest stands at 1891800, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5159.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 LTI Mindtree stock is currently valued at ₹5159.1, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 62.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% or ₹62.35. This information provides a snapshot of the current performance of LTI Mindtree stock.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5097.4, while the high price was ₹5191.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹119.8 (+27.79%) & ₹146.5 (+28.45%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.5 (-37.89%) & ₹133.5 (-30.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5174.5, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock's price is ₹5174.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.53, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 77.75, which suggests a positive movement in the stock's price.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for today is ₹5097.4 and the high price is ₹5187.65.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5155.2, while the offer price is 5158.45. The bid quantity is 300, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The offer quantity is 150, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. Open interest stands at 1887300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5168.55, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently trading at ₹5168.55, with a percent change of 1.41. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹71.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹119.5 (+27.47%) & ₹145.9 (+27.93%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.6 (-32.08%) & ₹93.35 (-29.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5166.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5166.95, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 70.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 70.2 points.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5170.6. The bid price stands at 5174.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5177.5 with an offer quantity of 450. The stock has an open interest of 1865250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of ₹5097.4 and a high of ₹5187.65 today.

LTI Mindtree Live Updates LTI MINDTREE More Information

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5142.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹5096.75 The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5142.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 45.75, suggesting a positive movement.

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5096.75, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹5155.1 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5096.75, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -58.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% or ₹58.35 compared to the previous trading day.

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5155.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 26,095 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,155.1.