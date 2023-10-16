comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5174.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's 5096.75
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5174.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

28 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 5096.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5174.8 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI MindtreePremium
LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, the open price of LTI Mindtree was 5110, while the close price was 5155.1. The stock reached a high of 5205.1 and a low of 5075.05. The market capitalization of the company is 150806.29 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5590 and 4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:47:22 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5174.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The closing price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5174.8, representing a 1.53% increase from yesterday's closing price of 5096.75. The net change in the stock price was 78.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:43:31 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5097.4, while the high price was 5191.

16 Oct 2023, 03:30:24 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21:58 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75

L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree are two prominent companies in the IT industry. The spot price for LTI is 5166.2, with a bid price of 5184.1 and an offer price of 5186.95. There is an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 1894950.

16 Oct 2023, 03:14:42 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5159.55, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5159.55. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 62.8 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:40:37 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 121.7 (+29.81%) & 80.05 (+30.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.9 (-39.72%) & 128.2 (-33.11%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:28:53 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5173.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently at 5173.5 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 76.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15:54 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of 5097.4 and a high of 5191 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:07:59 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5163.65. The bid price stands at 5180.9 with a bid quantity of 150 shares, while the offer price is 5184.2 with an offer quantity of 150 shares. The open interest for this stock is 1888350.

16 Oct 2023, 01:47:33 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5165.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5165.25. There has been a 1.34% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 68.5.

16 Oct 2023, 01:31:35 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 120.0 (+28.0%) & 78.1 (+26.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 60.05 (-31.57%) & 139.65 (-27.13%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:40 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5164.75, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

LTI Mindtree stock is currently trading at a price of 5164.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 68, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14:39 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of LTI Mindtree stock was 5097.4, while the high price reached 5191.

16 Oct 2023, 12:54:53 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:52:30 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5174.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5189.65, while the offer price is 5192.0. The bid quantity is 150, indicating a moderate interest from buyers. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 300, suggesting a higher supply of stocks. The open interest stands at 1891800, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21:03 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5159.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

LTI Mindtree stock is currently valued at 5159.1, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 62.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% or 62.35. This information provides a snapshot of the current performance of LTI Mindtree stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10:40 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5097.4, while the high price was 5191.

16 Oct 2023, 12:07:23 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 119.8 (+27.79%) & 146.5 (+28.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.5 (-37.89%) & 133.5 (-30.34%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:45:47 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5174.5, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock's price is 5174.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.53, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 77.75, which suggests a positive movement in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:24:58 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for today is 5097.4 and the high price is 5187.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:19 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5155.2, while the offer price is 5158.45. The bid quantity is 300, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The offer quantity is 150, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. Open interest stands at 1887300.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:19 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5168.55, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently trading at 5168.55, with a percent change of 1.41. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 71.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 10:41:14 AM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5150.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 119.5 (+27.47%) & 145.9 (+27.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 59.6 (-32.08%) & 93.35 (-29.86%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:30:24 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5166.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5166.95, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 70.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 70.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:14:35 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5100.95 as against previous close of 5099.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5170.6. The bid price stands at 5174.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5177.5 with an offer quantity of 450. The stock has an open interest of 1865250.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13:18 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of 5097.4 and a high of 5187.65 today.

16 Oct 2023, 09:51:37 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:45:36 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5142.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹5096.75

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5142.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 45.75, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 09:09:26 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5096.75, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹5155.1

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5096.75, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -58.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% or 58.35 compared to the previous trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15:08 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5155.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 26,095 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,155.1.

