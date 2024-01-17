LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹6200 and closed at ₹6234.7. The stock reached a high of ₹6286.95 and a low of ₹6156.55. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹185,012.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹6442.65 and a low of ₹4120. The trading volume on the BSE was 3943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹6258.05. It has experienced a 0.37 percent change, resulting in a net change of 23.35.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 6323.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 6340.35, while the offer price is at 6346.0. The bid quantity is 150, indicating the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 300, showing the number of shares investors are willing to sell at the offer price. The stock has a high open interest of 1351200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is ₹6156.55, while the high price is ₹6286.95.
On the last day, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 3943 shares, with a closing price of ₹6234.7.
