LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 6234.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6258.05 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 6200 and closed at 6234.7. The stock reached a high of 6286.95 and a low of 6156.55. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 185,012.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 6442.65 and a low of 4120. The trading volume on the BSE was 3943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:44 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹6258.05, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹6234.7

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 6258.05. It has experienced a 0.37 percent change, resulting in a net change of 23.35.

17 Jan 2024, 11:42 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 6247.9 as against previous close of 6233.15

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 6323.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 6340.35, while the offer price is at 6346.0. The bid quantity is 150, indicating the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 300, showing the number of shares investors are willing to sell at the offer price. The stock has a high open interest of 1351200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is 6156.55, while the high price is 6286.95.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹6234.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 3943 shares, with a closing price of 6234.7.

