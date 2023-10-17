comScore
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 5161.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5210.9 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI MindtreePremium
LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 5105.05 and closed at 5096.75. The stock reached a high of 5191 and a low of 5097.4. The market capitalization of the company is 153,115.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 17,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:38:31 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

LTI Mindtree stock closed at 5210.9 today, showing a percent change of 0.95% and a net change of 49.2. Yesterday's closing price was 5161.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24:56 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
17 Oct 2023, 05:44:16 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is 5177.5 and the high price is 5230.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32:40 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5209. The bid price is slightly lower at 5216.15, while the offer price is 5218.5. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1870200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:38 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:20 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.75, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.75 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 49.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% compared to the previous trading day and has gained 49.05.

17 Oct 2023, 02:45:53 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 131.0 (+11.68%) & 82.8 (+7.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 392.05 (-9.31%) & 36.85 (-34.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:32 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1440.05.550.391672.451215.45595639.86
HCL Technologies1277.06.60.521311.0986.1346535.03
LTI Mindtree5222.961.21.195590.04120.0154496.89
Tech Mahindra1198.915.351.31319.95982.95105492.63
Tata Elxsi7462.85-11.7-0.167999.05708.146475.97
17 Oct 2023, 02:25:58 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5218.85, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5218.85, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 57.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price and has gained 57.15 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20:57 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is 5177.5, while the high price is 5230.

17 Oct 2023, 02:04:13 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5218.15. The bid price is 5228.1 and the offer price is 5232.0. There is a bid quantity of 150 and an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1865100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:53:15 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5213.8, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5213.8 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 52.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading session and the net change in price is 52.1.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:31:22 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5192.64
10 Days5202.58
20 Days5314.80
50 Days5247.50
100 Days5114.40
300 Days4823.30
17 Oct 2023, 01:25:42 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is 5177.5, while the high price is 5230.

17 Oct 2023, 01:22:52 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 126.45 (+7.8%) & 81.0 (+5.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 385.4 (-10.85%) & 36.8 (-34.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02:44 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5223.05, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5223.05 with a 1.19% percent change and a net change of 61.35.

Click here for LTI Mindtree AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:56:30 PM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:55:00 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7

The spot price of LTI Mindtree is currently at 5217.55. The bid price is 5226.75, while the offer price is 5229.5. The offer quantity is 150, and the bid quantity is also 150. The open interest stands at 1,879,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:38 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1446.612.150.851672.451215.45598369.88
HCL Technologies1276.56.10.481311.0986.1346399.35
LTI Mindtree5220.058.31.135590.04120.0154411.11
Tech Mahindra1196.6513.11.111319.95982.95105294.65
Tata Elxsi7453.2-21.35-0.297999.05708.146415.88
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:55 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5202.6, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5202.6. There has been a percent change of 0.79, resulting in a net change of 40.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% and has seen a net gain of 40.9.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25:35 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5177.5, while the high price was 5220.6.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17:23 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7765
Buy10101110
Hold8888
Sell8889
Strong Sell3333
17 Oct 2023, 12:11:11 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 120.4 (+2.64%) & 78.0 (+1.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 408.6 (-5.48%) & 43.4 (-22.98%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:38:25 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5200.55. The bid price for the stock is 5206.65, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5210.85, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree stands at 1884150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:55 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5195, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5195. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 33.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:13:54 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5177.5 and the high price was 5220.6.

17 Oct 2023, 10:42:19 AM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 119.0 (+1.45%) & 76.2 (-1.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 411.0 (-4.93%) & 41.95 (-25.55%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:08 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5201.55, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5201.55 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 39.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:45 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5177.5, while the high price reached 5220.6.

17 Oct 2023, 10:11:57 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5210.55. The bid price is 5212.95, while the offer price is 5216.3. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 150 shares. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1891800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:56:33 AM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:43:13 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5202, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5202. The stock has experienced a 0.78 percent increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 40.3.

17 Oct 2023, 09:12:00 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5199.95, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently at 5199.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.74, resulting in a net change of 38.25.

17 Oct 2023, 08:02:37 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5096.75 on last trading day

On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on BSE, a total of 17,599 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,096.75.

