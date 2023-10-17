LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's 5161.7

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7 LTI Mindtree stock closed at ₹5210.9 today, showing a percent change of 0.95% and a net change of 49.2. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5161.7.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5177.5 and the high price is ₹5230.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5215.0 as against previous close of 5180.7 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5209. The bid price is slightly lower at 5216.15, while the offer price is 5218.5. The offer quantity stands at 300, while the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1870200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40000.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹131.0 (+11.68%) & ₹82.8 (+7.53%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹392.05 (-9.31%) & ₹36.85 (-34.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5213.8, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹5161.7 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5213.8 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 52.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading session and the net change in price is 52.1. Click here for LTI Mindtree Board Meetings

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5192.64 10 Days 5202.58 20 Days 5314.80 50 Days 5247.50 100 Days 5114.40 300 Days 4823.30

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1446.6 12.15 0.85 1672.45 1215.45 598369.88 HCL Technologies 1276.5 6.1 0.48 1311.0 986.1 346399.35 LTI Mindtree 5220.0 58.3 1.13 5590.0 4120.0 154411.11 Tech Mahindra 1196.65 13.1 1.11 1319.95 982.95 105294.65 Tata Elxsi 7453.2 -21.35 -0.29 7999.0 5708.1 46415.88

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 6 5 Buy 10 10 11 10 Hold 8 8 8 8 Sell 8 8 8 9 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

