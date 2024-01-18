Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -7.47 %. The stock closed at 6277.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5808.55 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at 6200 and closed at 6234.7. The stock had a high of 6326.35 and a low of 6156.55. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 185,821.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6442.65 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 9600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5808.55, down -7.47% from yesterday's ₹6277.65

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5808.55. There has been a percent change of -7.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -469.1, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹6234.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 9600 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6234.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.