Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's 5214.85

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 5214.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5160 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 5199.95 and closed at 5161.7. The stock reached a high of 5230 and a low of 5177.5. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 154183.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, while the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 20286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹5214.85

Today, the closing price of LTI Mindtree stock was 5160, which represents a decrease of 1.05% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -54.85. Yesterday's closing price was 5214.85.

18 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1440.75-1.95-0.141672.451215.45595950.09
HCL Technologies1270.35-6.75-0.531311.0986.1344730.45
LTI Mindtree5160.0-54.85-1.055590.04120.0152636.27
Tech Mahindra1186.05-11.2-0.941319.95982.95104361.94
Tata Elxsi7601.4152.22.047999.05708.147338.81
18 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of 5045.45 and a high price of 5200 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5153.95, while the offer price is 5155.15. The bid quantity stands at 1200, indicating a strong demand for the stock. The offer quantity is 150, suggesting limited supply. The open interest for LTI Mindtree stands at 1871700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40.

18 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5142.2, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹5214.85

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5142.2. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.65, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST LTI Mindtree board approves allotment of 2,000 equity shares for ESOP scheme, stock down 1%

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/lti-mindtree-board-approves-allotment-of-2-000-equity-shares-for-esop-scheme-11697618650787.html

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 82.05 (-35.6%) & 47.1 (-41.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.05 (+39.92%) & 138.1 (+32.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
18 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5210.9. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.

18 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is 5177.5, while the high price is 5230.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5130.95, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5132.9, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for this stock is 1876650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9 with a net change of 49.2. This represents a percent change of 0.95.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5183.98
10 Days5197.74
20 Days5298.07
50 Days5253.48
100 Days5117.45
300 Days4827.24
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 69.65 (-45.33%) & 41.2 (-49.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 65.0 (+74.73%) & 159.3 (+53.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of 5177.5 and a high price of 5230 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price stands at 5106.55 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5109.8 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1888950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
18 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9 with a percent change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.95% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, which means that the stock has increased by 49.2 from its previous closing price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is 5177.5 and the high price is 5230.

18 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 83.25 (-34.65%) & 47.85 (-40.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 436.55 (+11.79%) & 47.55 (+27.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7765
Buy10101110
Hold8888
Sell8889
Strong Sell3333
18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9 with a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
18 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75 with a bid price of 5159.9 and an offer price of 5161.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 150. The open interest for the stock is 1,879,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5177.5, while the high price reached 5230.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9. There has been a 0.95% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 92.75 (-27.2%) & 55.8 (-31.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 59.15 (-7.87%) & 31.05 (-16.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 49.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.95% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 49.2.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
18 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is 5177.5, while the high price is 5230.

18 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5174.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5179.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1,870,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months4.83%
6 Months20.73%
YTD19.43%
1 Year12.32%
18 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5210.9, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹5161.7

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5210.9, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 49.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or 49.2.

18 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5161.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 20,286 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,161.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.