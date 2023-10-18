LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's 5214.85

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5199.95 and closed at ₹5161.7. The stock reached a high of ₹5230 and a low of ₹5177.5. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹154183.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590, while the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 20286 shares.
Today, the closing price of LTI Mindtree stock was ₹5160, which represents a decrease of 1.05% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -54.85. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5214.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1440.75
|-1.95
|-0.14
|1672.45
|1215.45
|595950.09
|HCL Technologies
|1270.35
|-6.75
|-0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|344730.45
|LTI Mindtree
|5160.0
|-54.85
|-1.05
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152636.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1186.05
|-11.2
|-0.94
|1319.95
|982.95
|104361.94
|Tata Elxsi
|7601.4
|152.2
|2.04
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47338.81
The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of ₹5045.45 and a high price of ₹5200 on the current day.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5153.95, while the offer price is 5155.15. The bid quantity stands at 1200, indicating a strong demand for the stock. The offer quantity is 150, suggesting limited supply. The open interest for LTI Mindtree stands at 1871700.
The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is ₹4121.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5593.40.
The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is ₹5142.2. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.65, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹82.05 (-35.6%) & ₹47.1 (-41.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹52.05 (+39.92%) & ₹138.1 (+32.72%) respectively.
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5210.9. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.
The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5177.5, while the high price is ₹5230.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5130.95, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5132.9, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for this stock is 1876650.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9 with a net change of 49.2. This represents a percent change of 0.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5183.98
|10 Days
|5197.74
|20 Days
|5298.07
|50 Days
|5253.48
|100 Days
|5117.45
|300 Days
|4827.24
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹69.65 (-45.33%) & ₹41.2 (-49.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹65.0 (+74.73%) & ₹159.3 (+53.1%) respectively.
The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of ₹5177.5 and a high price of ₹5230 on the current day.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price stands at 5106.55 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5109.8 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1888950.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9 with a percent change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.95% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, which means that the stock has increased by ₹49.2 from its previous closing price.
The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5177.5 and the high price is ₹5230.
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹83.25 (-34.65%) & ₹47.85 (-40.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹436.55 (+11.79%) & ₹47.55 (+27.82%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9 with a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75 with a bid price of 5159.9 and an offer price of 5161.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 150. The open interest for the stock is 1,879,950.
The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5177.5, while the high price reached ₹5230.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9. There has been a 0.95% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 49.2.
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹92.75 (-27.2%) & ₹55.8 (-31.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.15 (-7.87%) & ₹31.05 (-16.53%) respectively.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 49.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.95% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 49.2.
The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5177.5, while the high price is ₹5230.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5174.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5179.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1,870,200.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 49.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|4.83%
|6 Months
|20.73%
|YTD
|19.43%
|1 Year
|12.32%
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5210.9, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 49.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% or ₹49.2.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 20,286 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,161.7.
