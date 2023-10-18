LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's 5214.85

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹5214.85 Today, the closing price of LTI Mindtree stock was ₹5160, which represents a decrease of 1.05% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -54.85. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5214.85.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1440.75 -1.95 -0.14 1672.45 1215.45 595950.09 HCL Technologies 1270.35 -6.75 -0.53 1311.0 986.1 344730.45 LTI Mindtree 5160.0 -54.85 -1.05 5590.0 4120.0 152636.27 Tech Mahindra 1186.05 -11.2 -0.94 1319.95 982.95 104361.94 Tata Elxsi 7601.4 152.2 2.04 7999.0 5708.1 47338.81 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of ₹5045.45 and a high price of ₹5200 on the current day.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5153.95, while the offer price is 5155.15. The bid quantity stands at 1200, indicating a strong demand for the stock. The offer quantity is 150, suggesting limited supply. The open interest for LTI Mindtree stands at 1871700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is ₹4121.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5593.40.

LTI Mindtree board approves allotment of 2,000 equity shares for ESOP scheme, stock down 1% https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/lti-mindtree-board-approves-allotment-of-2-000-equity-shares-for-esop-scheme-11697618650787.html

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹82.05 (-35.6%) & ₹47.1 (-41.85%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹52.05 (+39.92%) & ₹138.1 (+32.72%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64 Tata Elxsi 7449.2 -25.35 -0.34 7999.0 5708.1 46390.97

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5177.5, while the high price is ₹5230.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5130.95, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5132.9, with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for this stock is 1876650.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5183.98 10 Days 5197.74 20 Days 5298.07 50 Days 5253.48 100 Days 5117.45 300 Days 4827.24

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹69.65 (-45.33%) & ₹41.2 (-49.14%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹65.0 (+74.73%) & ₹159.3 (+53.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price stands at 5106.55 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5109.8 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1888950.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64 Tata Elxsi 7449.2 -25.35 -0.34 7999.0 5708.1 46390.97

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹83.25 (-34.65%) & ₹47.85 (-40.93%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹436.55 (+11.79%) & ₹47.55 (+27.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 6 5 Buy 10 10 11 10 Hold 8 8 8 8 Sell 8 8 8 9 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75 with a bid price of 5159.9 and an offer price of 5161.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 150. The open interest for the stock is 1,879,950.

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹92.75 (-27.2%) & ₹55.8 (-31.11%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.15 (-7.87%) & ₹31.05 (-16.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.25 as against previous close of 5221.55 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5213.75. The bid price is 5174.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5179.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1,870,200.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.0% 3 Months 4.83% 6 Months 20.73% YTD 19.43% 1 Year 12.32%

