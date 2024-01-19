Hello User
LTI Mindtree Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -10.57 %. The stock closed at 6277.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5613.95 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5808.55 and closed at 6277.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5808.55 and a low of 5436 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 166,260.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 6442.65 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 175,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹6277.65 on last trading day

On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on BSE, a total of 175,477 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 6,277.65.

