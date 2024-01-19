LTI Mindtree Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5808.55 and closed at ₹6277.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5808.55 and a low of ₹5436 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹166,260.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹6442.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 175,477 shares.

