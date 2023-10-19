LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Sees Upward Trend

On the last day, LTI Mindtree had an open price of ₹5190.05 and a close price of ₹5214.85. The stock had a high of ₹5200 and a low of ₹5045.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹152677.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5590 and the 52-week low was ₹4120. The BSE volume for the day was 11690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
LTI Mindtree stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5366, with a 4.05% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 209.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|5.21%
|6 Months
|22.9%
|YTD
|18.09%
|1 Year
|9.16%
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5160, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -54.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05% and the value has decreased by ₹54.85.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 11690 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5214.85.
