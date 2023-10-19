Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Sees Upward Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 4.05 %. The stock closed at 5156.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5366 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day, LTI Mindtree had an open price of 5190.05 and a close price of 5214.85. The stock had a high of 5200 and a low of 5045.45. The market capitalization of the company was 152677.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 5590 and the 52-week low was 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 11690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5366, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹5156.9

LTI Mindtree stock is currently trading at a price of 5366, with a 4.05% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 209.1.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months5.21%
6 Months22.9%
YTD18.09%
1 Year9.16%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5160, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹5214.85

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5160, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -54.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05% and the value has decreased by 54.85.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5214.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 11690 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5214.85.

