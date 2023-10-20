LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5191.05 and closed at ₹5156.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5474 and a low of ₹5191.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹161,554.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The stock had a BSE volume of 91221 shares.
LTI Mindtree stock hit a low of ₹5406.75 and a high of ₹5511.1 today.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5414.8. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -42.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹42.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.88%
|3 Months
|12.72%
|6 Months
|31.42%
|YTD
|25.02%
|1 Year
|16.26%
LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at ₹5495.65 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 38.7, further confirming the upward trend.
On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 91,221. The closing price for the day was ₹5,156.9.
