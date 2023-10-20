Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 5456.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5414.8 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 5191.05 and closed at 5156.9. The stock reached a high of 5474 and a low of 5191.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 161,554.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590 and the 52-week low is 4120. The stock had a BSE volume of 91221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock hit a low of 5406.75 and a high of 5511.1 today.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5414.8, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹5456.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5414.8. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -42.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 42.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.88%
3 Months12.72%
6 Months31.42%
YTD25.02%
1 Year16.26%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5495.65, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹5456.95

LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at 5495.65 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 38.7, further confirming the upward trend.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5156.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 91,221. The closing price for the day was 5,156.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.