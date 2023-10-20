LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5191.05 and closed at ₹5156.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5474 and a low of ₹5191.05 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹161,554.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The stock had a BSE volume of 91221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.