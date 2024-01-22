LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5625 and the high price is ₹5720.

LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5689.95 as against previous close of 5644.4 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5656.75. The bid price stands at 5618.55, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5640.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1500750.

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5648.7, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5651 The LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at ₹5648.7 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, implying a decrease of ₹2.3. Click here for LTI Mindtree Dividend

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1648.75 -10.2 -0.61 1665.0 1215.45 681986.96 HCL Technologies 1543.6 -24.3 -1.55 1617.65 1016.45 418881.34 LTI Mindtree 5648.7 -2.3 -0.04 6442.65 4120.0 167092.34 Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4 Persistent Systems 7933.2 71.9 0.91 7910.3 3907.7 60629.48 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock reached a high of ₹5720 and a low of ₹5625 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.38% 3 Months -4.79% 6 Months 14.82% YTD -10.21% 1 Year 33.34% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

