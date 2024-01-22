LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5715 and closed at ₹5651. The stock had a high of ₹5720 and a low of ₹5625. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹167289.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 6908 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day is ₹5625 and the high price is ₹5720.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5656.75. The bid price stands at 5618.55, with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5640.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1500750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at ₹5648.7 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, implying a decrease of ₹2.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1648.75
|-10.2
|-0.61
|1665.0
|1215.45
|681986.96
|HCL Technologies
|1543.6
|-24.3
|-1.55
|1617.65
|1016.45
|418881.34
|LTI Mindtree
|5648.7
|-2.3
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4120.0
|167092.34
|Tech Mahindra
|1383.45
|-6.25
|-0.45
|1401.5
|982.95
|121731.4
|Persistent Systems
|7933.2
|71.9
|0.91
|7910.3
|3907.7
|60629.48
The LTI Mindtree stock reached a high of ₹5720 and a low of ₹5625 today.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree stocks are currently trading at a spot price of 5656.75. The bid price stands at 5618.55, while the offer price is 5640.45. The offer quantity is 150, and the bid quantity is also 150. The open interest for these stocks is 1500750.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.38%
|3 Months
|-4.79%
|6 Months
|14.82%
|YTD
|-10.21%
|1 Year
|33.34%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 6908 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5651.
