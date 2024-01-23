LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5648.6 and closed at ₹5648.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5648.6, while the lowest price was also ₹5648.6. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹167,289.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. Only 75 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5654.8 as against previous close of 5639.65 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5591.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 5605.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5610.7. Both the bid and offer quantity stand at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1255500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5585.15, while the high price was ₹5724.7.

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5590, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹5648.7 The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is ₹5590. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -58.7, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹58.7.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1667.55 18.8 1.14 1665.0 1215.45 689763.37 HCL Technologies 1550.3 6.7 0.43 1617.65 1016.45 420699.5 LTI Mindtree 5618.3 -30.4 -0.54 6442.65 4120.0 166193.09 Tech Mahindra 1400.8 15.35 1.11 1401.5 982.95 123258.05 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6450.45 -244.6 -3.65 7168.7 2987.4 55730.07

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5632.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5648.7 The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is at ₹5632.2, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -16.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of ₹5625 and a high price of ₹5724.7 on the current day.

LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5654.8 as against previous close of 5639.65 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5708.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 5727.15, while the offer price is 5732.15. Both the bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1507350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree Live Updates LTI MINDTREE More Information

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5714.3, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹5648.7 LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at ₹5714.3 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 65.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -10.43% 3 Months -4.37% 6 Months 14.91% YTD -10.14% 1 Year 32.54%

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5648.7 on last trading day On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 75. The closing price for the day was ₹5648.7.