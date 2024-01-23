Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 5648.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5590 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : LTI Mindtree opened at 5648.6 and closed at 5648.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 5648.6, while the lowest price was also 5648.6. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 167,289.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 6442.65, and the 52-week low is 4120. Only 75 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5654.8 as against previous close of 5639.65

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5591.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 5605.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5610.7. Both the bid and offer quantity stand at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1255500.

23 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5585.15, while the high price was 5724.7.

23 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5590, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹5648.7

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5590. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -58.7, which means the stock price has decreased by 58.7.

23 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1667.5518.81.141665.01215.45689763.37
HCL Technologies1550.36.70.431617.651016.45420699.5
LTI Mindtree5618.3-30.4-0.546442.654120.0166193.09
Tech Mahindra1400.815.351.111401.5982.95123258.05
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6450.45-244.6-3.657168.72987.455730.07
23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5632.2, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5648.7

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is at 5632.2, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -16.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5714.3, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹5648.7

LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at 5714.3 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 65.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.43%
3 Months-4.37%
6 Months14.91%
YTD-10.14%
1 Year32.54%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5648.7 on last trading day

On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 75. The closing price for the day was 5648.7.

