LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5648.6 and closed at ₹5648.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5648.6, while the lowest price was also ₹5648.6. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹167,289.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. Only 75 shares were traded on the BSE.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5591.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 5605.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5610.7. Both the bid and offer quantity stand at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1255500.
The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5585.15, while the high price was ₹5724.7.
The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is ₹5590. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -58.7, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹58.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1667.55
|18.8
|1.14
|1665.0
|1215.45
|689763.37
|HCL Technologies
|1550.3
|6.7
|0.43
|1617.65
|1016.45
|420699.5
|LTI Mindtree
|5618.3
|-30.4
|-0.54
|6442.65
|4120.0
|166193.09
|Tech Mahindra
|1400.8
|15.35
|1.11
|1401.5
|982.95
|123258.05
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|6450.45
|-244.6
|-3.65
|7168.7
|2987.4
|55730.07
The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is at ₹5632.2, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -16.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of ₹5625 and a high price of ₹5724.7 on the current day.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5708.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 5727.15, while the offer price is 5732.15. Both the bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1507350.
LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at ₹5714.3 with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 65.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.43%
|3 Months
|-4.37%
|6 Months
|14.91%
|YTD
|-10.14%
|1 Year
|32.54%
On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 75. The closing price for the day was ₹5648.7.
