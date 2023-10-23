LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5450.1 and closed at ₹5456.95. The stock reached a high of ₹5511.1 and a low of ₹5384.6 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹160,276.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5252.9, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5416.8 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5252.9 with a percent change of -3.03. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3.03% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -163.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹163.9 in value. Click here for LTI Mindtree Key Metrics

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5281.44 10 Days 5237.04 20 Days 5264.83 50 Days 5279.54 100 Days 5132.65 300 Days 4843.66

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.65 (-87.71%) & ₹3.75 (-85.55%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.0 (+306.78%) & ₹81.0 (+482.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was ₹5210.85 and the high price was ₹5408.9.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5256. The bid price stands at 5260.4, while the offer price is 5264.85. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is at 1,096,500.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1417.85 -9.35 -0.66 1672.45 1215.45 586477.76 HCL Technologies 1248.5 -10.15 -0.81 1311.0 986.1 338801.09 LTI Mindtree 5259.75 -157.05 -2.9 5590.0 4120.0 155586.94 Tech Mahindra 1165.0 -5.55 -0.47 1319.95 982.95 102509.73 Tata Elxsi 7490.0 -62.2 -0.82 7999.0 5708.1 46645.05

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 6 5 Buy 10 10 11 10 Hold 9 8 8 8 Sell 7 8 8 9 Strong Sell 2 3 3 3

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-84.39%) & ₹8.95 (-85.62%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.25 (+211.15%) & ₹19.15 (+116.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1420.4 -6.8 -0.48 1672.45 1215.45 587532.54 HCL Technologies 1250.5 -8.15 -0.65 1311.0 986.1 339343.82 LTI Mindtree 5305.5 -111.3 -2.05 5590.0 4120.0 156940.26 Tech Mahindra 1163.3 -7.25 -0.62 1319.95 982.95 102360.15 Tata Elxsi 7546.05 -6.15 -0.08 7999.0 5708.1 46994.11

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5336.85. The bid price stands at 5343.05 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5345.45 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1205700.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1420.0 -7.2 -0.5 1672.45 1215.45 587367.09 HCL Technologies 1251.35 -7.3 -0.58 1311.0 986.1 339574.48 LTI Mindtree 5345.0 -71.8 -1.33 5590.0 4120.0 158108.69 Tech Mahindra 1166.5 -4.05 -0.35 1319.95 982.95 102641.72 Tata Elxsi 7547.8 -4.4 -0.06 7999.0 5708.1 47005.01

Top active options for LTI Mindtree Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.0 (-65.32%) & ₹22.5 (-63.86%) respectively. Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.6 (+36.72%) & ₹14.0 (+0.72%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5365.55. The bid price is 5372.0, and the offer price is 5376.55. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest stands at 1250700.

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.3% 3 Months 12.19% 6 Months 29.86% YTD 24.07% 1 Year 13.82%

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5456.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 22,774. The closing price of the shares was ₹5,456.95.