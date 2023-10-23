comScore
LIVE UPDATES

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 5416.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5252.9 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI MindtreePremium
LTI Mindtree

LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5450.1 and closed at 5456.95. The stock reached a high of 5511.1 and a low of 5384.6 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 160,276.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590 and the 52-week low is 4120. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:55:03 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5252.9, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5252.9 with a percent change of -3.03. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3.03% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -163.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 163.9 in value.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:42 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5281.44
10 Days5237.04
20 Days5264.83
50 Days5279.54
100 Days5132.65
300 Days4843.66
23 Oct 2023, 01:26:14 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.65 (-87.71%) & 3.75 (-85.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.0 (+306.78%) & 81.0 (+482.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:23:47 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5210.85 and the high price was 5408.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17:39 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5230, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5230. It has experienced a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -186.8, which means the stock has dropped by this amount.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:22 PM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:45 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5256. The bid price stands at 5260.4, while the offer price is 5264.85. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is at 1,096,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:26 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1417.85-9.35-0.661672.451215.45586477.76
HCL Technologies1248.5-10.15-0.811311.0986.1338801.09
LTI Mindtree5259.75-157.05-2.95590.04120.0155586.94
Tech Mahindra1165.0-5.55-0.471319.95982.95102509.73
Tata Elxsi7490.0-62.2-0.827999.05708.146645.05
23 Oct 2023, 12:29:55 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5254.55, down -3% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current data shows that the stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5254.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -162.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:22:34 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5267.3 and the high price was 5408.9.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09:19 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7765
Buy10101110
Hold9888
Sell7889
Strong Sell2333
23 Oct 2023, 12:01:11 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.05 (-84.39%) & 8.95 (-85.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.25 (+211.15%) & 19.15 (+116.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:38 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5290, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

Based on the current data, the LTI Mindtree stock has a price of 5290. It has experienced a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -126.8, which suggests a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39:47 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1420.4-6.8-0.481672.451215.45587532.54
HCL Technologies1250.5-8.15-0.651311.0986.1339343.82
LTI Mindtree5305.5-111.3-2.055590.04120.0156940.26
Tech Mahindra1163.3-7.25-0.621319.95982.95102360.15
Tata Elxsi7546.05-6.15-0.087999.05708.146994.11
23 Oct 2023, 11:31:51 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5336.85. The bid price stands at 5343.05 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5345.45 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1205700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:26:48 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5308.5 and the high price was 5408.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26:02 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5326, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5326 with a percent change of -1.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.68%. The net change is -90.8, suggesting a decrease of 90.8 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:46 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1420.0-7.2-0.51672.451215.45587367.09
HCL Technologies1251.35-7.3-0.581311.0986.1339574.48
LTI Mindtree5345.0-71.8-1.335590.04120.0158108.69
Tech Mahindra1166.5-4.05-0.351319.95982.95102641.72
Tata Elxsi7547.8-4.4-0.067999.05708.147005.01
23 Oct 2023, 10:42:54 AM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-65.32%) & 22.5 (-63.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.6 (+36.72%) & 14.0 (+0.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:19 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5349.55, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5349.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, resulting in a net change of -67.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12:10 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5308.5, while the high price reached 5408.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09:13 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5427.3

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5365.55. The bid price is 5372.0, and the offer price is 5376.55. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest stands at 1250700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:19 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5368.3, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5368.3. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39:53 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.3%
3 Months12.19%
6 Months29.86%
YTD24.07%
1 Year13.82%
23 Oct 2023, 09:18:23 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5385.95, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹5416.8

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5385.95. There has been a percent change of -0.57, with a net change of -30.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:20:42 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5456.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 22,774. The closing price of the shares was 5,456.95.

