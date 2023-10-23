LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5450.1 and closed at ₹5456.95. The stock reached a high of ₹5511.1 and a low of ₹5384.6 during the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹160,276.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5252.9 with a percent change of -3.03. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 3.03% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -163.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹163.9 in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5281.44
|10 Days
|5237.04
|20 Days
|5264.83
|50 Days
|5279.54
|100 Days
|5132.65
|300 Days
|4843.66
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.65 (-87.71%) & ₹3.75 (-85.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.0 (+306.78%) & ₹81.0 (+482.73%) respectively.
LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was ₹5210.85 and the high price was ₹5408.9.
The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is ₹5230. It has experienced a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -186.8, which means the stock has dropped by this amount.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5256. The bid price stands at 5260.4, while the offer price is 5264.85. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is at 1,096,500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1417.85
|-9.35
|-0.66
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586477.76
|HCL Technologies
|1248.5
|-10.15
|-0.81
|1311.0
|986.1
|338801.09
|LTI Mindtree
|5259.75
|-157.05
|-2.9
|5590.0
|4120.0
|155586.94
|Tech Mahindra
|1165.0
|-5.55
|-0.47
|1319.95
|982.95
|102509.73
|Tata Elxsi
|7490.0
|-62.2
|-0.82
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46645.05
The current data shows that the stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5254.55. It has experienced a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -162.25, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5267.3 and the high price was ₹5408.9.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Hold
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|7
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-84.39%) & ₹8.95 (-85.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.25 (+211.15%) & ₹19.15 (+116.38%) respectively.
Based on the current data, the LTI Mindtree stock has a price of ₹5290. It has experienced a percent change of -2.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -126.8, which suggests a decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1420.4
|-6.8
|-0.48
|1672.45
|1215.45
|587532.54
|HCL Technologies
|1250.5
|-8.15
|-0.65
|1311.0
|986.1
|339343.82
|LTI Mindtree
|5305.5
|-111.3
|-2.05
|5590.0
|4120.0
|156940.26
|Tech Mahindra
|1163.3
|-7.25
|-0.62
|1319.95
|982.95
|102360.15
|Tata Elxsi
|7546.05
|-6.15
|-0.08
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46994.11
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5336.85. The bid price stands at 5343.05 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5345.45 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1205700.
The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was ₹5308.5 and the high price was ₹5408.9.
The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is ₹5326 with a percent change of -1.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.68%. The net change is -90.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹90.8 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Infosys
|1420.0
|-7.2
|-0.5
|1672.45
|1215.45
|587367.09
|HCL Technologies
|1251.35
|-7.3
|-0.58
|1311.0
|986.1
|339574.48
|LTI Mindtree
|5345.0
|-71.8
|-1.33
|5590.0
|4120.0
|158108.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1166.5
|-4.05
|-0.35
|1319.95
|982.95
|102641.72
|Tata Elxsi
|7547.8
|-4.4
|-0.06
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47005.01
Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.0 (-65.32%) & ₹22.5 (-63.86%) respectively.
Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 23 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.6 (+36.72%) & ₹14.0 (+0.72%) respectively.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5349.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, resulting in a net change of -67.25.
LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was ₹5308.5, while the high price reached ₹5408.9.
LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5365.55. The bid price is 5372.0, and the offer price is 5376.55. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is 150. The open interest stands at 1250700.
The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is ₹5368.3. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.3%
|3 Months
|12.19%
|6 Months
|29.86%
|YTD
|24.07%
|1 Year
|13.82%
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5385.95. There has been a percent change of -0.57, with a net change of -30.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 22,774. The closing price of the shares was ₹5,456.95.
