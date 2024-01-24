Hello User
LTI Mindtree Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 5648.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5642.4 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree had an opening price of 5648.6 and a closing price of 5648.7. The stock had a high of 5724.7 and a low of 5580.35. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 167105.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6442.65, while the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 27435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5648.7 on last trading day

On the last day of LTI Mindtree trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,435. The closing price for the day was 5,648.7.

