LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5642.55 and closed at ₹5642.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹5716.1, while the low was ₹5600. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹166,488.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 45,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.45%
|3 Months
|-2.67%
|6 Months
|15.62%
|YTD
|-10.73%
|1 Year
|24.62%
