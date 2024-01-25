Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 5621.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5588.2 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5642.55 and closed at 5642.4. The stock's high for the day was 5716.1, while the low was 5600. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 166,488.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6442.65, and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 45,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.45%
3 Months-2.67%
6 Months15.62%
YTD-10.73%
1 Year24.62%
25 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5588.2, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5621.55

As of the current data, the stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5588.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -33.35, reflecting a decrease of 33.35.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5642.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 45,192 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,642.4.

