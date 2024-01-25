LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5642.55 and closed at ₹5642.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹5716.1, while the low was ₹5600. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹166,488.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 45,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.