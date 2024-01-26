Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 5621.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5492.1 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 5643.15 and closed at 5621.55. The stock reached a high of 5643.15 and a low of 5460. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 162,654.68 crore. The 52-week high is 6442.65 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 98,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5492.1, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹5621.55

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5492.1. There has been a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -129.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5621.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, a total of 98,515 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,621.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.