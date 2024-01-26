LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5643.15 and closed at ₹5621.55. The stock reached a high of ₹5643.15 and a low of ₹5460. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹162,654.68 crore. The 52-week high is ₹6442.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the day was 98,515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is ₹5492.1. There has been a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -129.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

