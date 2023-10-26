comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5169.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's 5203.4
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5169.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 5203.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5169.05 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI MindtreePremium
LTI Mindtree

On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at 5230.05 and closed at 5202. The stock reached a high of 5291.45 and a low of 5180.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 153,961.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590, while the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 15,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:33:55 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5169.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The closing price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5169.05, which represents a decrease of 0.66% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price was -34.35. Yesterday's closing price was 5203.4.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19:24 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1357.8-12.3-0.91672.451215.45561638.75
HCL Technologies1231.452.450.21311.01011.6334174.29
LTI Mindtree5169.05-34.35-0.665590.04120.0152903.97
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
Tata Elxsi7461.95-80.95-1.077950.05708.146470.37
26 Oct 2023, 05:46:30 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5070, while the high price reached 5196.55.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:48 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mindtree Ltd stock is 4121.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5593.40000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:22:41 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5162.15 as against previous close of 5197.35

LTI Mindtree's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5170. The bid price is slightly lower at 5156.1, while the offer price is 5160.0. There is a total bid quantity of 150 shares and an offer quantity of 150 shares. The open interest for LTI Mindtree stands at 429,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:49 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5176, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at 5176, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -27.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 27.4 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:26 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1360.0-10.1-0.741672.451215.45562548.76
HCL Technologies1235.16.10.51311.01011.6335164.78
LTI Mindtree5186.1-17.3-0.335590.04120.0153408.32
Tech Mahindra1110.65-31.05-2.721319.95982.9597727.41
Tata Elxsi7460.0-82.9-1.17950.05708.146458.22
26 Oct 2023, 02:40:01 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-96.82%) & 0.1 (-98.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 37.05 (+5.41%) & 111.0 (+10.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25:38 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5188.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

LTI Mindtree stock currently has a price of 5188.4. The percent change is -0.29, indicating a small decrease in value. The net change is -15, suggesting a decrease of 15 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:16:17 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5070, while the high price was 5180.25.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:07 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5162.15 as against previous close of 5197.35

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5153.95. The bid price is 5147.55, while the offer price is 5152.45. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 400,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:59:12 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5156.2, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5156.2 with a percent change of -0.91. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -47.2, indicating a decrease of 47.2 from the previous session.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:35:42 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5289.50
10 Days5236.74
20 Days5253.64
50 Days5281.52
100 Days5134.78
300 Days4852.63
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:32 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.95 (-93.79%) & 0.05 (-99.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 49.35 (+40.4%) & 118.25 (+17.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:22:20 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of 5070 and a high of 5163.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16:35 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5157.6, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5157.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, resulting in a net change of -45.8.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:51 PM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:09 PM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5162.15 as against previous close of 5197.35

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5133.7. The bid price is 5138.65, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 5144.0, which is the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 300 shares, while the bid quantity is 150 shares. The open interest stands at 332,850 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:33:15 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5139.4, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5139.4. It has experienced a percent change of -1.23, resulting in a net change of -64. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:33 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1366.4-3.7-0.271672.451215.45565196.05
HCL Technologies1230.31.30.111311.01011.6333862.22
LTI Mindtree5134.5-68.9-1.325590.04120.0151881.96
Tech Mahindra1106.75-34.95-3.061319.95982.9597384.24
Tata Elxsi7435.95-106.95-1.427950.05708.146308.45
26 Oct 2023, 12:21:23 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5070, while the high price reached was 5163.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:09 PM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7765
Buy11101110
Hold9888
Sell6789
Strong Sell2333
26 Oct 2023, 12:10:18 PM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-98.25%) & 0.05 (-99.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 98.3 (+179.66%) & 25.35 (+174.05%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42:37 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5072.7, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5072.7. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -130.7, suggesting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:00 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5162.15 as against previous close of 5197.35

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5074.6. The bid price is 5080.95 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5084.95 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 332,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:30:34 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1362.1-8.0-0.581672.451215.45563417.4
HCL Technologies1229.10.10.011311.01011.6333536.58
LTI Mindtree5072.75-130.65-2.515590.04120.0150055.35
Tech Mahindra1108.0-33.7-2.951319.95982.9597494.23
Tata Elxsi7418.0-124.9-1.667950.05708.146196.66
26 Oct 2023, 11:23:22 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5070 and the high price was 5163.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15:21 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5076.95, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5076.95, with a net change of -126.45 and a percent change of -2.43. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.43% or 126.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:53:06 AM IST

Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-97.61%) & 0.05 (-99.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 26 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 101.1 (+187.62%) & 23.0 (+148.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:45 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1360.8-9.3-0.681672.451215.45562879.67
HCL Technologies1226.95-2.05-0.171311.01011.6332953.14
LTI Mindtree5097.0-106.4-2.045590.04120.0150772.69
Tech Mahindra1108.6-33.1-2.91319.95982.9597547.03
Tata Elxsi7411.05-131.85-1.757950.05708.146153.38
26 Oct 2023, 10:31:46 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5097, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5097 with a percent change of -2.04 and a net change of -106.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 2.04% and a decrease of 106.4 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is currently performing poorly.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17:12 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for today is 5090.05, while the high price is 5163.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:08:25 AM IST

LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5162.15 as against previous close of 5197.35

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5106.05. The bid price stands at 5115.85, with a bid quantity of 150. On the other hand, the offer price is 5120.15, with an offer quantity of 150. The stock's open interest is 339,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

LTI Mindtree Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:52 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5110.35, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5110.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.79, resulting in a net change of -93.05.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35:32 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months11.51%
6 Months25.09%
YTD19.21%
1 Year8.2%
26 Oct 2023, 09:06:03 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5203.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹5202

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5203.4. There has been a 0.03% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

26 Oct 2023, 08:20:17 AM IST

LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5202 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for LTI Mindtree on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,475. The closing price for the day was 5,202.

