Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree closed today at 5169.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's 5171.95

25 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 5171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5169.8 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day of trading, the open price for LTI Mindtree was 5107.85 and the close price was 5203.4. The stock had a high of 5196.55 and a low of 5070. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree was 152,945.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5590 and the 52-week low was 4120. The BSE volume for the stock was 7640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree closed today at ₹5169.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

Today, the closing price of LTI Mindtree stock was 5169.8, which represents a decrease of 0.04% compared to the previous day's closing price of 5171.95. The net change in the stock price was -2.15.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1380.6522.851.681672.451215.45571090.4
HCL Technologies1268.5537.13.011311.01011.6344241.99
LTI Mindtree5169.8-2.15-0.045590.04120.0152926.16
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
Tata Elxsi7604.0142.051.97950.05708.147355.0
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today was 5159.65 and the high price was 5214.95.

27 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.75 as against previous close of 5172.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5176.35. The bid price stands at 5196.3 with a bid quantity of 150 shares. The offer price is 5198.15 with an offer quantity of 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1383750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5174.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5174.05. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, which means the stock price has increased by 2.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 140.95 (-0.25%) & 41.7 (-9.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 251.35 (-17.39%) & 340.15 (-9.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1380.022.21.631672.451215.45570821.53
HCL Technologies1265.7534.32.791311.01011.6343482.16
LTI Mindtree5180.058.10.165590.04120.0153229.36
Tech Mahindra1122.656.650.61319.95982.9598783.3
Tata Elxsi7577.8115.851.557950.05708.147191.84
27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5163.65, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current data of LTI Mindtree stock shows that the stock price is 5163.65. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.3, suggesting a decrease of 8.3 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight decline.

27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5159.85 and the high price was 5214.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.75 as against previous close of 5172.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5183.4. The bid price is 5210.7 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5216.15 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1383150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5193, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5193 with a net change of 21.05, representing a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5287.21
10 Days5230.50
20 Days5245.13
50 Days5283.52
100 Days5136.84
300 Days4856.50
27 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 152.0 (+7.57%) & 47.0 (+1.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 251.35 (-17.39%) & 331.1 (-11.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5164.25, while the high price reached 5214.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5186.75, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The LTI Mindtree stock is currently priced at 5186.75, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in price is 14.8.

Click here for LTI Mindtree Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.75 as against previous close of 5172.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5178.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 5194.0, while the offer price stands at 5196.65. Both bid and offer quantities are at 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1390650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1381.523.71.751672.451215.45571441.99
HCL Technologies1261.329.852.421311.01011.6342274.58
LTI Mindtree5176.94.950.15590.04120.0153136.18
Tech Mahindra1121.755.750.521319.95982.9598704.11
Tata Elxsi7599.75137.81.857950.05708.147328.54
27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5180.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5180.9 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7765
Buy11101110
Hold9988
Sell6789
Strong Sell2233
27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

LTI Mindtree stock had a low price of 5164.25 and a high price of 5214.95 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 151.65 (+7.32%) & 47.0 (+1.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 255.4 (-16.06%) & 337.05 (-10.05%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5191.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5191.35. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.4.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1381.023.21.711672.451215.45571235.17
HCL Technologies1253.321.851.771311.01011.6340103.65
LTI Mindtree5184.512.550.245590.04120.0153360.99
Tech Mahindra1120.54.50.41319.95982.9598594.12
Tata Elxsi7612.0150.052.017950.05708.147404.83
27 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.75 as against previous close of 5172.75

LTI Mindtree's stock is currently priced at 5187.9. The bid price is 5208.85, while the offer price is 5213.4. The offer quantity is 150, and the bid quantity is also 150. The open interest stands at 1394100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock's low price for the day was 5164.25, while the high price reached 5214.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5192.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current price of LTI Mindtree stock is 5192.1. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.15, meaning that the stock has seen a positive movement of 20.15 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for LTI Mindtree

Top active call options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 155.0 (+9.7%) & 50.55 (+9.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for LTI Mindtree at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 258.9 (-14.91%) & 341.35 (-8.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1379.2521.451.581672.451215.45570511.31
HCL Technologies1246.6515.21.231311.01011.6338299.06
LTI Mindtree5186.014.050.275590.04120.0153405.36
Tech Mahindra1124.48.40.751319.95982.9598937.29
Tata Elxsi7612.1150.152.017950.05708.147405.45
27 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5184.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5184.2. It has experienced a 0.24% percent change, resulting in a net change of 12.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST LTI Mindtree October futures opened at 5185.75 as against previous close of 5172.75

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5207.95. The bid price is 5222.0 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5228.05 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1392000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of LTI Mindtree stock today is 5164.25, while the high price is 5214.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5169.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5169.05 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -34.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.66% or 34.35.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months11.59%
6 Months19.68%
YTD18.44%
1 Year7.5%
27 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5169.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹5203.4

As of the current data, the stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5169.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.66%, resulting in a net change of -34.35.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5203.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of LTI Mindtree was 7640 shares, and the closing price was 5203.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.