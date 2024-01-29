Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 5492.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5454.85 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, LTI Mindtree opened at 5643.15 and closed at 5621.55. The stock had a high of 5643.15 and a low of 5460. The market capitalization is at 162,654.68 crore. The 52-week high is 6442.65 and the 52-week low is 4120. The stock had a trading volume of 98,515 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5544.3 as against previous close of 5527.0

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5454.95. The bid price is 5495.5 and the offer price is 5499.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1913700.

29 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1652.2-18.6-1.111680.451215.45683414.01
HCL Technologies1577.8526.851.731617.651016.45428175.65
LTI Mindtree5464.65-27.45-0.56442.654120.0161648.02
Tech Mahindra1320.6-1.0-0.081416.0982.95116201.16
Persistent Systems8489.65106.11.278716.653950.964882.15
29 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of 5405 and a high of 5505 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5454.85, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5492.1

The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is 5454.85. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 37.25.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5440.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹5492.1

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5440.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.94%, resulting in a net change of -51.45.

29 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Infosys1655.6-15.2-0.911680.451215.45684820.39
HCL Technologies1566.715.71.011617.651016.45425149.91
LTI Mindtree5444.0-48.1-0.886442.654120.0161037.18
Tech Mahindra1321.1-0.5-0.041416.0982.95116245.15
Persistent Systems8491.55108.01.298716.653950.964896.67
29 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5544.3 as against previous close of 5527.0

LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5424. The bid price is 5466.5, while the offer price is 5468.1. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 150 shares. The open interest for the stock is 1883850.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range

The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of 5405 and a high of 5505 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5432.55, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹5492.1

As of the current data, the stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5432.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -59.55, suggesting a decline from its previous value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.93%
3 Months-5.08%
6 Months13.0%
YTD-12.71%
1 Year24.01%
29 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5483.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5492.1

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5483.25, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16%. The net change is -8.85, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 8.85.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5621.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 98,515 shares. The closing price of these shares was 5,621.55.

