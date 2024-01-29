LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LTI Mindtree January futures opened at 5544.3 as against previous close of 5527.0 LTI Mindtree is currently trading at a spot price of 5454.95. The bid price is 5495.5 and the offer price is 5499.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 150. The open interest for LTI Mindtree is 1913700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

LTI Mindtree share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Infosys 1652.2 -18.6 -1.11 1680.45 1215.45 683414.01 HCL Technologies 1577.85 26.85 1.73 1617.65 1016.45 428175.65 LTI Mindtree 5464.65 -27.45 -0.5 6442.65 4120.0 161648.02 Tech Mahindra 1320.6 -1.0 -0.08 1416.0 982.95 116201.16 Persistent Systems 8489.65 106.1 1.27 8716.65 3950.9 64882.15 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Today's Price range The LTI Mindtree stock reached a low of ₹5405 and a high of ₹5505 on the current day.

LTI Mindtree share price NSE Live :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5454.85, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5492.1 The current data for LTI Mindtree stock shows that the price is ₹5454.85. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹37.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.93% 3 Months -5.08% 6 Months 13.0% YTD -12.71% 1 Year 24.01%

LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5483.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5492.1 The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5483.25, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16%. The net change is -8.85, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹8.85.