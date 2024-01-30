LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock surges in positive trading session

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5492 and closed at ₹5492.1. The highest price of the day was ₹5505, while the lowest price was ₹5401. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹161,467.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,814 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5467.15, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 19.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 19.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.61%
|3 Months
|-5.7%
|6 Months
|11.38%
|YTD
|-13.45%
|1 Year
|23.85%
The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently at ₹5452, indicating a decrease of 0.73% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -40.1, suggesting a decline in its overall value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 24,814 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,492.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!