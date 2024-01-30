Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 5447.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5467.15 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree Stock Price Today

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at 5492 and closed at 5492.1. The highest price of the day was 5505, while the lowest price was 5401. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 161,467.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6442.65, and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price update :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5467.15, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5447.45

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5467.15, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 19.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 19.7.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST LTI Mindtree Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.61%
3 Months-5.7%
6 Months11.38%
YTD-13.45%
1 Year23.85%
30 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5452, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹5492.1

The stock price of LTI Mindtree is currently at 5452, indicating a decrease of 0.73% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -40.1, suggesting a decline in its overall value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5492.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for LTI Mindtree was 24,814 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,492.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!