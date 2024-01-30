LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree stock surges in positive trading session

LTI Mindtree Share Price Today : On the last day, LTI Mindtree opened at ₹5492 and closed at ₹5492.1. The highest price of the day was ₹5505, while the lowest price was ₹5401. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹161,467.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6442.65, and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 24,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.