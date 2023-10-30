LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, LTI Mindtree had an open price of ₹5172 and a close price of ₹5171.95. The stock reached a high of ₹5214.95 and a low of ₹5159.65. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is ₹152,967.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5590 and the 52-week low is ₹4120. The BSE volume for the day was 12,176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.25%
|3 Months
|10.73%
|6 Months
|17.01%
|YTD
|18.45%
|1 Year
|10.58%
The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is ₹5169.8, with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.04% in value. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of ₹2.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 12,176 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,171.95.
