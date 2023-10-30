Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 5171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5169.8 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day, LTI Mindtree had an open price of 5172 and a close price of 5171.95. The stock reached a high of 5214.95 and a low of 5159.65. The market capitalization of LTI Mindtree is 152,967.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5590 and the 52-week low is 4120. The BSE volume for the day was 12,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.25%
3 Months10.73%
6 Months17.01%
YTD18.45%
1 Year10.58%
30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5169.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5171.95

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5169.8, with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.04% in value. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of 2.15 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5171.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares on the BSE was 12,176 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,171.95.

