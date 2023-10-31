Hello User
LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

LTI Mindtree stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 5146.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5151.05 per share. Investors should monitor LTI Mindtree stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

LTI Mindtree

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at 5155 and closed at 5169.8. The stock reached a high of 5176.5 and a low of 5081.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 152,174.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5590 and 4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Today :LTI Mindtree trading at ₹5151.05, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹5146.55

The current stock price of LTI Mindtree is 5151.05 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST LTI Mindtree share price Live :LTI Mindtree closed at ₹5169.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of LTI Mindtree shares traded on the BSE was 5133 shares. The closing price for the shares was 5169.8.

