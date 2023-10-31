LTI Mindtree share price Today Live Updates : LTI Mindtree sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, LTI Mindtree's stock opened at ₹5155 and closed at ₹5169.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5176.5 and a low of ₹5081.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹152,174.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5590 and ₹4120 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 5133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.