Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock reached a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Lupin is currently 40,458.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 889.9 and the 52-week low is 602.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Lupin was 31,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

As of the latest data, the stock price of Lupin is 889.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, which translates to a net change of 8.25.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Lupin share price NSE Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Lupin on the last day was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was 880.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!