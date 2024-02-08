Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock had a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9 and the 52-week low is 602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current data of Lupin stock shows that the price is 889.05. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.25, which means that the stock has increased by 8.25.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Lupin on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 31,979. The closing price for the shares was 880.8.

