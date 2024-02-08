Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Surges in Positive Trading Day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock had a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9 and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.