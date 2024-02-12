Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹894.4, while the lowest price was ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is currently ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9, and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.