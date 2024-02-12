Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹894.4, while the lowest price was ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is currently ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9, and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.
The current data for Lupin stock shows that the price is ₹889.05. There has been a 0.94 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹8.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.94%
|3 Months
|24.6%
|6 Months
|50.63%
|YTD
|22.61%
|1 Year
|109.48%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was ₹880.8.
