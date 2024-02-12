Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 894.4, while the lowest price was 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is currently 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9, and the 52-week low is 602.8. The BSE volume for the day was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Lupin Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current data for Lupin stock shows that the price is 889.05. There has been a 0.94 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8.25.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Lupin share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.94%
3 Months24.6%
6 Months50.63%
YTD22.61%
1 Year109.48%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current stock price of Lupin is 889.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 8.25 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, and the closing price was 880.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!