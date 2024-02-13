Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock reached a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is ₹40,458.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9, while the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Lupin stock's low price for the day is ₹876.1, while the high price is ₹894.4.
Lupin stock is currently priced at 1594.75. The bid price is 1598.45, and the offer price is 1600.4. The offer quantity is 850, and the bid quantity is also 850. The open interest for the stock is 6091100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that Lupin stock is priced at ₹889.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|24.16%
|6 Months
|47.36%
|YTD
|20.52%
|1 Year
|116.3%
The current stock price of Lupin is ₹889.05, which represents a 0.94 percent increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 8.25.
On the last day, Lupin had a total trading volume of 31,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹880.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!