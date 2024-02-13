Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock reached a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is 40,458.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9, while the 52-week low is 602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

The Lupin stock's low price for the day is 876.1, while the high price is 894.4.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Lupin February futures opened at 1597.6 as against previous close of 1597.6

Lupin stock is currently priced at 1594.75. The bid price is 1598.45, and the offer price is 1600.4. The offer quantity is 850, and the bid quantity is also 850. The open interest for the stock is 6091100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Lupin Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current data shows that Lupin stock is priced at 889.05, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Lupin share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months24.16%
6 Months47.36%
YTD20.52%
1 Year116.3%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current stock price of Lupin is 889.05, which represents a 0.94 percent increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 8.25.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Lupin had a total trading volume of 31,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 880.8.

