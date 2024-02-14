Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin's Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock's high for the day was 894.4 and the low was 876.1. The company's market capitalization is 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9 and the 52-week low is 602.8. A total of 31,979 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Lupin share price live: Today's Price range

The Lupin stock had a low price of 876.1 and a high price of 894.4 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Lupin February futures opened at 1614.55 as against previous close of 1615.6

Lupin stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1592.15. The bid price is 1598.55, and the offer price is 1600.0. The offer quantity is 850 shares, and the bid quantity is also 850 shares. The open interest for Lupin stock is 6,109,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Lupin Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Lupin share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.81%
3 Months24.43%
6 Months48.68%
YTD21.6%
1 Year138.28%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

As of the latest data, the stock price of Lupin is 889.05, which represents a 0.94% increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.25.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lupin had a BSE volume of 31,979 shares. The closing price for the stock was 880.8.

