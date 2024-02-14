Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin's Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹894.4 and the low was ₹876.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9 and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. A total of 31,979 shares were traded on the BSE.
The Lupin stock had a low price of ₹876.1 and a high price of ₹894.4 on the current day.
Lupin stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1592.15. The bid price is ₹1598.55, and the offer price is ₹1600.0. The offer quantity is 850 shares, and the bid quantity is also 850 shares. The open interest for Lupin stock is 6,109,800 shares.
As per the current data, the stock price of Lupin is ₹889.05. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.81%
|3 Months
|24.43%
|6 Months
|48.68%
|YTD
|21.6%
|1 Year
|138.28%
On the last day of trading, Lupin had a BSE volume of 31,979 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹880.8.
