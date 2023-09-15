Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin

On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The highest price reached during the day was 894.4, while the lowest price was 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin stands at 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9, and the 52-week low is 602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin shares was 31,979.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST Lupin share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zydus Lifesciences642.83.10.48668.5350.365064.48
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1860.821.51.172099.951446.1562977.93
Lupin889.058.250.94889.9602.840450.12
Abbott India23076.05188.550.8224724.9517242.3549034.99
Alkem Laboratories3736.4532.750.884270.952835.0544674.86
15 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST Lupin September futures opened at 1162.85 as against previous close of 1157.2

Lupin stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1158.05. The bid price is INR 1157.7, while the offer price is INR 1158.6. There is a bid quantity of 850 and an offer quantity of 850. The open interest for Lupin stock is 6,705,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Lupin is 889.05. There has been a 0.94 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.25.

15 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares. The closing price for the shares was 880.8.

