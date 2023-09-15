Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Stock Rises as Investors Show Confidence

On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹894.4, while the lowest price was ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin stands at ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹889.9, and the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The BSE volume for Lupin shares was 31,979.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zydus Lifesciences
|642.8
|3.1
|0.48
|668.5
|350.3
|65064.48
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1860.8
|21.5
|1.17
|2099.95
|1446.15
|62977.93
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Abbott India
|23076.05
|188.55
|0.82
|24724.95
|17242.35
|49034.99
|Alkem Laboratories
|3736.45
|32.75
|0.88
|4270.95
|2835.05
|44674.86
Lupin stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1158.05. The bid price is INR 1157.7, while the offer price is INR 1158.6. There is a bid quantity of 850 and an offer quantity of 850. The open interest for Lupin stock is 6,705,650.
As of the current data, the stock price of Lupin is ₹889.05. There has been a 0.94 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.25.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹880.8.
