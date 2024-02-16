Hello User
Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin's Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin Stock Price Today

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The high for the day was 894.4, while the low was 876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9, and the 52-week low is 602.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 31,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Lupin share price Today :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8

The current stock price of Lupin is 889.05 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 8.25.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Lupin had a BSE volume of 31,979 shares, with a closing price of 880.8.

