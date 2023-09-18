Hello User
Lupin Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Lupin stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 880.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.05 per share. Investors should monitor Lupin stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Lupin

On the last day, Lupin's stock opened at 881 and closed at 880.8. The stock had a high of 894.4 and a low of 876.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Lupin is 40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 889.9 and the 52-week low is 602.8. On the BSE, a total volume of 31,979 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares. The closing price for the stock was 880.8.

