Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Surges in Today's Trading Session

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Lupin opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock had a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹889.9, while the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Lupin was 31,979.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for Lupin
Top active call options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹20.9 (+43.15%) & ₹12.2 (+37.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (-57.94%) & ₹10.9 (-52.71%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Lupin share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8
As of the current data, Lupin stock is priced at ₹889.05. There has been a net change of 8.25, resulting in a percent change of 0.94.
Lupin share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zydus Lifesciences
|684.0
|13.1
|1.95
|696.65
|401.05
|69234.76
|Alkem Laboratories
|4917.95
|7.55
|0.15
|5005.35
|2835.05
|58801.47
|Lupin
|889.05
|8.25
|0.94
|889.9
|602.8
|40450.12
|Abbott India
|22488.15
|118.1
|0.53
|24724.95
|19777.62
|47785.74
|Gland Pharma
|1912.35
|104.95
|5.81
|1889.2
|861.5
|31496.56
Lupin December futures opened at 1261.95 as against previous close of 1259.2
Lupin, a pharmaceutical stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1278.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1280.9, while the offer price is 1281.9. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 850. The stock has a significant open interest of 8,851,050, indicating a high level of investor interest and potential trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Lupin share price live: Today's Price range
Lupin stock's low price for the day is ₹876.1, while the high price is ₹894.4.
Top active options for Lupin
Top active call options for Lupin at 22 Dec 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹23.15 (+58.56%) & ₹14.8 (+67.23%) respectively.
Top active put options for Lupin at 22 Dec 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-62.62%) & ₹10.45 (-54.66%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, with a closing price of ₹880.8.
