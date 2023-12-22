Lupin share price Today Live Updates : Lupin Surges in Today's Trading Session

Lupin Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Lupin opened at ₹881 and closed at ₹880.8. The stock had a high of ₹894.4 and a low of ₹876.1. The market capitalization of Lupin is ₹40,458.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹889.9, while the 52-week low is ₹602.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Lupin was 31,979. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Lupin Top active call options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1280.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹20.9 (+43.15%) & ₹12.2 (+37.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Lupin at 22 Dec 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1260.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (-57.94%) & ₹10.9 (-52.71%) respectively.

Lupin share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 9 9 10 9 Hold 10 10 10 10 Sell 5 5 7 9 Strong Sell 8 8 8 7

Lupin share price update :Lupin trading at ₹889.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹880.8 As of the current data, Lupin stock is priced at ₹889.05. There has been a net change of 8.25, resulting in a percent change of 0.94.

Lupin share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zydus Lifesciences 684.0 13.1 1.95 696.65 401.05 69234.76 Alkem Laboratories 4917.95 7.55 0.15 5005.35 2835.05 58801.47 Lupin 889.05 8.25 0.94 889.9 602.8 40450.12 Abbott India 22488.15 118.1 0.53 24724.95 19777.62 47785.74 Gland Pharma 1912.35 104.95 5.81 1889.2 861.5 31496.56

Lupin December futures opened at 1261.95 as against previous close of 1259.2 Lupin, a pharmaceutical stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1278.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1280.9, while the offer price is 1281.9. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 850. The stock has a significant open interest of 8,851,050, indicating a high level of investor interest and potential trading activity.

Lupin share price Live :Lupin closed at ₹880.8 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Lupin was 31,979 shares, with a closing price of ₹880.8.